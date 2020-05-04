Man dead on GW Parkway, road closed for investigation

A man is dead after crashing his vehicle on the George Washington Parkway in Virginia during Monday morning commute.

U.S. Park Police said he was traveling southbound on the parkway around 8 a.m. when he hit the guardrail under the Va. Route 123/Chain Bridge Road overpass.

He died at the scene. No word on the cause of the crash as the investigation is ongoing.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports the southbound G.W. Parkway is being diverted to southbound Chain Bridge Road for a crash reconstruction. Drivers can then resume travel on the parkway from across the diversion.

Below is the area of the crash: