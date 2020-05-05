Fairfax County man accused of fatally shooting roommate

Police in Fairfax County arrested a man who is accused in fatally shooting his roommate.

The incident occurred Monday after 7 p.m.

Police arrived on the 4100 block of Meadowland Court in Chantilly and found Shawn Johnson, 41, with a gunshot would inside a home in a condominium complex. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police arrested Linh Ngoc Ngo, 56, of Chantilly, on a charge of second-degree murder and other related charges. He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information on what happened to call 703-246-7800, option 2.

This is the fourth homicide in the county this year, Fairfax County police said.

Below is the area where it happened.