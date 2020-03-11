Overturned tractor-trailer snarls traffic on Inner Loop, I-66 for miles

Delays persist on the Capital Beltway's Inner Loop in Falls Church, Virginia, as an overturned tractor-trailer and crash response are blocking ramps at the interchange with Interstate 66.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports both the eastbound and westbound ramps from the Inner Loop to I-66 (Exit 49) are closed, as is the ramp from eastbound I-66 to the Inner Loop (Exit 64).

Helicopter footage from WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington showed a tractor-trailer on its side with scrap metal debris and a fuel spill across two adjacent ramps. A hazmat team is responding. Morning commuters can expect inconvenience delays in the area.

#vatraffic chain of events:

Scrap metal-carrying tractor-trailer overturns, ramp from 66 east to north 495

rains down debris onto the ramp below (Inner loop to 66)

Second tractor trailer strikes debris and causes hazmat situation

Both ramps are closed.#BREAKING @First4Traffic pic.twitter.com/8gU19WmEC2 — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) March 11, 2020

Traffic on the Inner Loop is backed up at several miles beyond Va. Route 236/Little River Turnpike (Exit 52). Delays on eastbound I-66 eased by 6:30 a.m. but the ramp to the Inner Loop remains closed. The ramp from I-66 to the Outer Loop remains open, as does the left exit onto the Inner Loop’s express lanes. There were no related delays on the Outer Loop.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Submit traffic tips by calling 866-304-WTOP or tagging @WTOPtraffic on Twitter.

Below is a map of the area:

