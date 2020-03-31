Falls Church man accused of aggravated sexual battery at in-home day care

A Falls Church, Virginia, man has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery at an in-home day care, police said Tuesday.

Santiago Alvarado Garcia, 50, was arrested Friday after a child from Digna Alvarado Garcia Daycare, at 2988 Monticello Drive, said Garcia inappropriately touched them.

Police say Garcia was employed by a general contractor and lived in the home where the day care operated.

Garcia faces three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who is concerned that their child may have had inappropriate contact with Garcia.

Anyone with information should call Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text — Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web. Download the Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers.” Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.