Man killed after hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.

A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Lorton, Virginia, on Saturday evening, according to Fairfax County police.

The incident took place on Old Colchester Road near Gunston Road around 4:36 p.m. on Saturday. The victim died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Police said that the driver, who didn’t remain at the scene of the crash, was driving a black sedan with a silver hood going south on Old Colchester Road.

Old Colchester Road was closed as police investigated the incident.

Anyone with information about this can call the police at 703-691-2131.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

