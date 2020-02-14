Fairfax County bakery manager accused of assaulting 2nd developmentally disabled worker

A Fairfax County, Virginia, bakery manager has been arrested again after being accused of assault by a second victim, police said.

Alberto Figueiredo, 73, of Fairfax, was arrested at his home Thursday night.

According to authorities, a second victim told their parents about the alleged assault earlier in February. The assault itself, according to court documents, happened in September 2019.

Figueiredo now faces additional felony charges of object sexual penetration and forcible sodomy.

The second victim also worked at Wildflour Bakery.

Figueiredo served as the general manager and has worked there for more than 10 years.

Fairfax County police said the bakery routinely hires people with developmental disabilities.

Figueiredo is being held without bond at the Adult Detention Center.

Authorities ask that anyone who has more information, or who may have had inappropriate contact with Figueiredo, to call their Major Crimes Bureau detectives at (703) 246-7800, option 3.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by texting “FCCS” plus the tip to 847411, or by submitting the tip online.

