Fairfax Co. bakery manager accused of inappropriately touching developmentally disabled worker

A Fairfax County, Virginia, bakery manager was arrested Thursday and has been accused of inappropriately touching a woman who worked there, the police said.

A Fairfax County, Virginia, bakery manager was arrested Thursday and has been accused of inappropriately touching a woman who worked there, the police said.

The Fairfax County police launched an investigation into Alberto Figueiredo, 73, of Fairfax, last week after the victim told her parents of the alleged assault, the police said in a statement.

The victim worked at Wildflour Bakery. Figueiredo served as the general manager and has worked there for more than 10 years.

Fairfax County police say the bakery routinely hires people with developmental disabilities.

Figueiredo faces a felony charge of object sexual penetration against a developmentally disabled adult. He’s being held without bond.

Authorities ask that anyone who has more information or who may have had inappropriate contact with Figueiredo to call their Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone — 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text — Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web. Download their Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers.” Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.