Arrest made in 2019 fatal pedestrian crash in Northern Virginia

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested a man in connection with a crash that killed a 93-year-old man over a year ago.

Michael Smith, 30, was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run on Feb. 6.

Fairfax County police said Smith was the driver of a car that struck and later killed Pericles Apostolou on U.S. Route 50 near Jefferson Village Park on Jan. 18, 2019.

Police said last year that Apostolou, of Falls Church, was not in a crosswalk. There is no crosswalk in the area.

Smith is currently being held without bond.

