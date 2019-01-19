Driver sought in Fairfax Co. hit-and-run that killed 93-year-old

Fairfax County police said Friday night a pedestrian was struck on U.S. Route 50 at Summerfield Road near Jefferson Village Park.

WASHINGTON — A man was killed Friday night after a hit-and-run in Falls Church, Virginia.

Fairfax County police said that just before 6 p.m. Friday, a pedestrian was struck on U.S. Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard) at Summerfield Road near Jefferson Village Park.

The victim, 93-year-old Pericles Apostolou, of Falls Church, was taken to the hospital and later died. Police said that he was not in a crosswalk. There is no crosswalk in the area.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle involved was a dark-colored, mid- to full-size pickup truck with an open bed.

UPDATE: Sadly, the victim has died. WB Rt. 50 remains closed while our detectives investigate. Please continue to avoid the area and use an alternate route. https://t.co/4yluoxgf1j — Fairfax County police (@FairfaxCountyPD) January 19, 2019

U.S. Route 50 in the area was closed as police investigated the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash, the vehicle or the driver should call 703-280-0543.

Below is the area where it happened.

