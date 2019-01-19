Driver sought in Fairfax Co. hit-and-run that killed 93-year-old

Fairfax County police said Friday night a pedestrian was struck on U.S. Route 50 at Summerfield Road near Jefferson Village Park.
WASHINGTON — A man was killed Friday night after a hit-and-run in Falls Church, Virginia.
Fairfax County police said that just before 6 p.m. Friday, a pedestrian was struck on U.S. Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard) at Summerfield Road near Jefferson Village Park.
The victim, 93-year-old Pericles Apostolou, of Falls Church, was taken to the hospital and later died. Police said that he was not in a crosswalk. There is no crosswalk in the area.
Witnesses told police that the vehicle involved was a dark-colored, mid- to full-size pickup truck with an open bed.
U.S. Route 50 in the area was closed as police investigated the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash, the vehicle or the driver should call 703-280-0543.
Below is the area where it happened.
