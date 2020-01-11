Weekend traffic restrictions in Fairfax City for police memorial service

A memorial service for a recently deceased Fairfax City Police Sergeant is expected to impact traffic and police service in the City of Fairfax this weekend, said local law enforcement.

The memorial service for Sergeant George Moskowitz, an eight-year veteran of the Fairfax City Police Department, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Fairfax Presbyterian Church (10723 Main St) and is open to the public.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, the following traffic restrictions will be in place:

Presbyterian Way will be limited to church traffic only.

The right lane of eastbound Route 236/Main Street will be closed between Oak Street and Judicial Drive. This closure is subject to change .

Drivers should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes.

Local requests for police services in the City of Fairfax will be handled by Virginia State Police from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday Jan. 11, and by the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Department from 10 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday Jan. 12.

There will be no interruption in service, but citizens are asked to consider postponing nonemergency requests until after 7 a.m. Sunday. Contact information for police service in the City of Fairfax will remain the same (911 for emergencies, 703-385-7924 for non-emergencies).

For those wishing to attend the memorial, parking will be available at two locations on Main Street near Presbyterian Way, Kelly Square (10777 Main St) and Fairfax Medical Center (10721 Main St).

Moskowitz died Tuesday, Dec. 31 following an on-duty medical emergency. He was remembered fondly by local law enforcement and city council members.

