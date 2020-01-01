Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax City police officer…

Fairfax City police officer dies on duty following medical emergency

Abigail Constantino

January 1, 2020, 9:54 PM

A police officer has died on duty in the City of Fairfax in Virginia, following a medical emergency.

Fairfax City police announced that Sgt. George Moskowitz died on Tuesday. He was an eight-year veteran of the department.

Local law enforcement units expressed their condolences to Moskowitz’s family and friends and thanked him for his service.

Members of the Fairfax City Council also remarked on Moskowitz’s death, including council members So P. Lim and Jennifer Passey.

Passey said that she was saddened to hear about Moskowitz’s death, calling him a “dedicated member of our community” who will be missed.

Before joining the city’s police force, he had a career with Fairfax County police. He also served as a school resource officer at schools in Fairfax County, including Fairfax High School and Lanier Middle School.

City of Fairfax police chief Erin Schaible told Fox 5 that the department was stunned by Moskowitz’s death, calling it “heartbreaking” and “devastating.”

“We’re going to miss this guy a lot, and it’s a big loss for the city, the City of Fairfax,” colleague Sgt. Brock Rutter told Fox 5.

