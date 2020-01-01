DC-area parks offer a chance to start the new year off on the right foot

Five parks in Fairfax County, Virginia, featured First Hikes, including Huntley Meadows, a park popular with families, birders and wildlife photographers.

Across the D.C. region, state and county parks kicked off the new year with First Hike events.

In Fairfax County, Virginia, five parks featured First Hikes, including Huntley Meadows, a park popular with families, birders and wildlife photographers.

Fairfax County Supervisor Dan Storck, who led the hike at Huntley Meadows, said, “It’s a beautiful day, the first day of the year,” noting the mild temperatures and bright sunshine as he led a group along the boardwalk.

Storck said leading the hikes has become a bit of a tradition for him — and he is a big fan of Huntley Meadows.

The wetlands and trails give people an opportunity for an easy hike with a chance to spot all kinds of wildlife, he said: “It has wetlands and bird populations you can’t get anywhere else — at least in the broader metropolitan Washington area.”

Michael Cleveland, of Alexandria, Virginia, had been out since the early morning taking photos of everything from bald eagles to northern pintails — a kind of a duck — as well as a variety of woodpeckers.

“There’s nothing in life more precious than the beautiful things that are around you that are free! All you have to do is get out and look around — and embrace it,” Cleveland said.

Families joined the hike, with some groups breaking off to take a closer look at what they found. Children squealed with delight when they spotted ducks, and scanned the water in the hopes that a turtle might bob to the surface on the warmer-than-usual New Year’s Day.

Sadie White, of Alexandria, and her wife, Marla, were out with their son, Sam, who spotted a little snake along the trail. White said in a hushed tone that the snake “appears to be deceased.” She told Sam that the snake was apparently napping. Sam accepted that explanation and kept looking to see what else they could find.

White explained what drew her family and a group of friends out to the park on New Year’s Day. “It’s a beautiful day, and it’s a good way to start the new year: by being outside.”

She added a sentiment that every parent could understand after a string of rainy days: “Besides, we’ve been cooped up inside too long!”

Kathleen Turk, who lives near Huntley Meadows, said she and her 4-year-old son, Nolan, have been doing the hike for a few years.

“We just like to start our year fresh, and get out in the fresh air and enjoy nature,” she said.

Like many other visitors to the park, Barbara Kelly-Mahaffey, of Arlington, said she was out to take photos.

“I’m just looking for whatever catches my eye,” she said, noting the plants and reflections caught by the still waters of the park. “I do try to get the wildlife when I can, but they don’t always cooperate.”

First Day Hikes were held at five Fairfax County parks, including Burke Lake Park and Riverbend Park.

The parks department is holding a photo contest as part of the activity. Participants can enter the photos they took on Jan. 1, but entries are due by Jan. 2.

