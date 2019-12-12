Kirby Road in McLean reopens 5 months after washout

Kirby Road in McLean, which was partially washed away in July after heavy flooding, reopened Sunday night after $2.1 million in emergency repairs.

Kirby Road in McLean, Virginia, which was partially washed away in July after heavy flooding, reopened Sunday night after $2.1 million in emergency repairs.

Martins Construction Corp. rebuilt hundreds of feet of the road and reconstructed the bridge over Pimmit Run.

“Little Pimmit Run came up and out of its banks, and basically relocated itself over into the middle of the roadway on Kirby,” Virginia Department of Transportation Northern Virginia District Structure and Bridge Engineer Gary Runco told WTOP in August.

As part of the project, the construction company:

Relocated Little Pimmit Run to its previous stream alignment;

Rebuilt the washed-out portion of the road with concrete and rip rap;

Reconstructed the bridge over Pimmit Run.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said landscaping and other detail work will be done over the next few weeks.

Flooding from storms on July 8 initially landlocked residents who live on Kirby Road until it could be patched. It was among 20 Fairfax County roads closed after the storms.

