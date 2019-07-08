Flooding rainfall leaves a mark on DC-area roadways

Monday morning’s flooding rains took a toll on area roads, and many around the D.C. area will be dealing with its lingering effects in the days to come.
Sinkholes, downed trees and standing water remain around the area.
Monday’s rains were so severe that police had asked drivers to stay off the roads. Emergency crews had to rescue several who persisted anyway, after their vehicles got stuck in the high water.
D.C. Fire and EMS reported around noon that about 15 people were rescued from their vehicles when they were caught in high water. Those rescues also took place on Canal Road Northwest and at 15th Street and Constitution Avenue Northwest.
First responders also had to help three people in their vehicles caught in high water Monday morning at South Capitol Street and Malcolm X Avenue Southeast.
In Montgomery County, Maryland, the Transportation Department reported that the county’s western portion received over 2 to 5 inches of rain — “with some locations receiving higher amounts” — in the span of six hours.
County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer showed the aftermath of flash flooding in the River Falls neighborhood Monday afternoon, revealing a street glistening with debris. The most dramatic rescue, Piringer said, was on the Clara Barton Parkway, where there were people still in vehicles caught in swift, rising water.
In Potomac, Maryland, crews are dealing with a massive sinkhole that opened on Belfast Road between Whiterim Terrace and Laurel Leaf Drive. The 10-foot-wide sinkhole prevented vehicle access to about 40 homes.
The only way in or out of the WoodRock neighborhood is by foot. Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation set up a shuttle for neighborhood residents that will take them to the nearest shopping center “until the roadway has been repaired and reopened.” The department expects a temporary repair to be done sometime Tuesday.
The shuttle is making pickups and drop offs at the Old Anglers Inn and on the north end of Belfast Road. Once you pass Laurel Leaf, walk through the black gate and up the long driveway. County workers are there to help. (Call 240-777-7642 if you need additional information.)
Maryland Route 26 was closed in Frederick County at “a very busy area” near Maryland Route 194, said Charlie Gischlar of the Maryland State Highway Administration. As water recedes, there was “damage done that we’re just now going to start to see” in several areas, including on Buckystown Pike about 2 miles south of I-270.
Additionally, a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the Inner Loop of the Beltway near Maryland Route 355/Rockville Pike, blocking the left side of the highway Monday morning. The Inner Loop was closed at one point near the American Legion Bridge, too, after a tree came down on a vehicle.
In Northern Virginia, about 25 roads are closed — most of which due to downed trees, said VDOT spokesman Ellen Kamilakis. Crews are still assessing affected bridges and roads to ensure they’re safe.
“We have kind of a mixed bag going on right now,” she said.
Fairfax County, Virginia, police said that the 1300 block of Kirby Road in McLean would be closed as crews assess the damage from a significant washout.
And in Arlington County, Virginia, “we had roadways that looked like rivers,” said fire spokesman Taylor Blunt. The county had handled 38 water rescues as of 11:40 a.m.
