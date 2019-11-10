Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Fairfax Co.

A man is dead after being struck by a car in Fairfax County, Virginia Friday evening.

Fesha Girma, 37, of Burke, Virginia, was crossing Burke Center Parkway at the intersection of Pond Spice Lane around 7:30 p.m., when he was struck, according to Fairfax County Police.

Girma was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries early on Sunday.

The driver of the 2014 GMC Acadia who struck Girma remained on the scene and is cooperating with detectives, police said.

Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash and have not determined if alcohol was a factor for Girma.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

