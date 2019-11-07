Fairfax Co. supervisors to hold hearing on scooters, similar devices

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors agreed Oct. 29 to hold a public hearing on Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. to discuss a potential ordinance pertaining to scooters and other shared-mobility devices.

Under state law, localities must adopt an ordinance or initiate a pilot program regarding the devices by Jan. 1, 2020, or providers will be able to rent them without regulation.

Providers could request up to 300 certificates for shared-mobility devices. Each would have to post a $5,000 bond and pay a $100 non-refundable application-processing fee, a $1,000 annual operator’s permit and a $28 annual fee per device. Taken together, all those fees will cost those providers about $9,500 each, officials said.

