Police cruiser strikes, kills pedestrian in Falls Church

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say one of their own struck and killed a pedestrian in Falls Church early Sunday morning.

It happened just after midnight in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 near Graham Road.

The person who was struck and killed died at the hospital shortly after arrival.

The crash happened in an area that sees lots of pedestrian activity, thanks to the large volume of shopping centers and nearby apartments. The road is four to six lanes wide, and also buttressed by access roads on either side.

While there are lots of stop lights and cross walks in this stretch, the area also has a history of seeing pedestrians take risks and cross against traffic anyway.

In this case it’s still unclear who had the right of way. Fairfax County Police said the chief is likely to brief the public on the circumstances of this crash later Sunday afternoon.

All affected lanes of Route 50 had reopened by 5 a.m.

Our Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a police cruiser near Rt 50 and Graham Rd. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he died. Three lanes of E/B Rt 50 are closed near Graham Rd for the investigation. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/nwDNmaBQa0 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 20, 2019

