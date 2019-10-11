All GW Parkway lanes back open after monthslong sinkhole fix

Repair work on the George Washington Parkway is finally completed, more than five months after a gigantic sinkhole swallowed part of the road.

One of two northbound lanes of the parkway has been closed since May. Work near Dead Run has been completed and drivers can once again use both lanes as they approach the Capital Beltway, said the National Park Service in a Friday morning news release.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein observed around 7:30 a.m. that, indeed, the cones and barrels had been picked up.

“As I drove where the sinkhole had been, there is now smooth, new asphalt,” Augenstein said. “In fact, it’s smoother than most of the rest of the parkway.”

Repairs included the removal of a decades-old subterranean brick drainage structure and the installation of a new concrete drain pipe, requiring workers to dig down over 50 feet into the earth.

Workers were able to backfill the excavated area with concrete and resurface and repaint the road.

The National Park Service blamed a ruptured stormwater drain for the sinkhole, measuring in at about 10 feet deep and 30 feet long — roughly the size of a bus — before being patched up over the course of several months.

The lane closure has led to heavy backups along the 25-mile-long, heavily-traffic commuter route.

Commuters can still expect some lane closures due to restoration work during off-peak hours throughout the course of several weeks.

Work on targeted repaving at night will continue on the George Washington Memorial and Clara Barton parkways through the fall, according to NPS.

