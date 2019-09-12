Fairfax police seek sex assault suspect who tried to upskirt victim

Police in Fairfax, Virginia, are seeking more information about a sex assault in which a man tried to take photos of a woman by forcefully lifting her skirt.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 near Hill Street and Woodhaven Drive.

A video released by police shows the suspect following the victim and trying to lift up her skirt.

We are seeking information about an assault that took place on Sept. 3 at 2:26 PM. A male assaulted a female and appeared to be attempting to take photographs by forcefully lifting her skirt. Anyone with information or cameras in the area please call Det. Bruce at 703-279-7998 pic.twitter.com/FJlkrAawsz — Fairfax City Police (@FairfaxCityPD) September 11, 2019

The suspect appears to drop something and pick it up before running away.

Police said the suspect was a light-skinned man with a skinny build. He was wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident or cameras near the area should contact Det. Kyle Bruce at 703-279-7998.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

