Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax police seek sex…

Fairfax police seek sex assault suspect who tried to upskirt victim

Jennifer Ortiz

September 12, 2019, 8:59 AM

Police in Fairfax, Virginia, are seeking more information about a sex assault in which a man tried to take photos of a woman by forcefully lifting her skirt.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 near Hill Street and Woodhaven Drive.

A video released by police shows the suspect following the victim and trying to lift up her skirt.

The suspect appears to drop something and pick it up before running away.

Police said the suspect was a light-skinned man with a skinny build. He was wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident or cameras near the area should contact Det. Kyle Bruce at 703-279-7998.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Fairfax County, VA News Local News Virginia News
crime fairfax fairfax police sex assault upskirt

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up