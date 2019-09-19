Driver dead after crashing into Annandale home

The driver of a car is dead after crashing into a home in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Thursday morning.

It happened on the 8500 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale, not far from the Northern Virginia Community College Annandale Campus, around 2:30 a.m.

Police said no one else was in the car at the time of the crash. They have not released his identity yet.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department safely evacuated two people from the home.

