DC man arrested for flashing gun in Fairfax Co. road rage incident

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

September 24, 2019, 8:47 AM

A D.C. man was arrested for pointing a gun at two people after what police describe as a road rage incident Sunday morning on Richmond Highway in Mount Vernon, Virginia.

Fairfax County police say Jordan Small, 26, has been charged with brandishing a firearm and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers arrested him after they saw his Jeep Wrangler and stopped him.

