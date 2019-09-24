DC man arrested for flashing gun in Fairfax Co. road rage incident

A D.C. man was arrested for pointing a gun at two people after what police describe as a road rage incident Sunday morning in Mount Vernon, Virginia.

A D.C. man was arrested for pointing a gun at two people after what police describe as a road rage incident Sunday morning on Richmond Highway in Mount Vernon, Virginia.

Fairfax County police say Jordan Small, 26, has been charged with brandishing a firearm and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers arrested him after they saw his Jeep Wrangler and stopped him.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.