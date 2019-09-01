Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 1 found dead after…

1 found dead after fire in Fairfax Co. home

Liz Anderson | @planetnoun

September 24, 2019, 12:34 AM

The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

One person is dead after a house caught fire in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday night.

Flames broke out at the two-story, single-family house on the 3400 block of Elmwood Drive around 9:20 p.m.

Most occupants were able to get out before firefighters arrived but one person was later found dead inside the house.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said five people, including a firefighter, were taken to the hospital. They’re all expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing. Below is a map of where it happened.

