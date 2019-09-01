1 found dead after fire in Fairfax Co. home

One person is dead after a house caught fire in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday night.

Flames broke out at the two-story, single-family house on the 3400 block of Elmwood Drive around 9:20 p.m.

Most occupants were able to get out before firefighters arrived but one person was later found dead inside the house.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said five people, including a firefighter, were taken to the hospital. They’re all expected to recover.

UPDATE 2 Elmwood Dr: Firefighters have located a deceased person inside the home. Fire investigators and units remain on scene. More information will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/QX411IwAcz — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) September 24, 2019

The investigation is ongoing. Below is a map of where it happened.

