VIDEO: Police need to ID suspect after credit card thefts in Pohick Bay area

Police need help identifying a suspect they said has broken into a vehicle in Pohick Bay Regional Park, stolen credit cards, and used the cards hours later.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police need help identifying a suspect they said has broken into a vehicle in Pohick Bay Regional Park, stolen credit cards, and used the cards hours later at Target in Prince William County, Virginia.

Fairfax County police released surveillance video of the suspect on Friday.

Several other thefts were reported in the Pohick Bay area on the same day, on July 14, and police believe they are related. Detectives have been following up on leads since then.

“Some cars were forcibly entered and with some of the doors unlocked,” county police Sgt. Greg Bedor said of the daytime thefts.

As a rule, Bedor recommends that people lock car doors and make sure valuables aren’t visible.

“If you have to store valuables in the car, we ask that you place them in the trunk and out of sight,” Bedor said. “If we can get folks to do that, we would be very happy, and we would have fewer of these reports and victims.”

Tipsters with the right information are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000.

If you recognize the man or can help the investigation, detectives want you to call detective Henry at (703) 277-2488. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Solvers online, or by calling 1-866-411-8477, or by texting “FCCS” plus your information to 847411.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.