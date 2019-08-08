Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Man sought in connection…

Man sought in connection to unlawful filming in Fairfax Co. mall

Abigail Constantino

August 8, 2019, 6:38 PM

Police are looking for a man who may have information on an unlawful filming inside a Fairfax County, Virginia, mall bathroom.

It happened in a Macy’s bathroom in Springfield Town Center on July 22.

A 16-year-old boy noticed a hole in the bathroom stall and when he looked in the hole, he could see himself on a screen of a phone positioned to record the stall he was using, Fairfax County said Thursday.

The boy told his mother, who called police.

Police obtained video footage that shows a man in the area at the time the camera was found. They are asking people who recognize the man below, or believe they may have been a victim, to call 571-992-4824 or email Sameer.Khan@fairfaxcounty.gov.

suspect, unlawful filming
Police are looking for this person who may have information on an unlawful filming in Springfield Town Center. (Courtesy Fairfax County police)

