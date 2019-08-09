Fairfax Co. man found guilty in 2017 murder of his wife

The man was found guilty Friday for charges connected to the 2017 murder of his wife in their home.

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man was found guilty Friday for charges connected to the 2017 murder of his wife in their home.

Laszlo Pentek, 55, was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of the murder. A two-year investigation led to his arrest by a SWAT team in February.

Pentek’s wife, 51-year-old Donna Pentek, was found shot to death inside the couple’s home in the 9200 block of Okla Drive in Fairfax on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2017. Laszlo Pentek was also suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At the time, police said they were looking into the shooting as a “domestic incident.”

NBC Washington reported Friday that Laszlo Pentek’s young daughter had found the couple with gunshot wounds when she arrived home. Prosecutors argued that Laszlo Pentek had planned and staged the shooting by putting a gun in his wife’s hand.

In February, when announcing Laszlo Pentek’s arrest, Fairfax County Maj. Ed O’Carroll told reporters that there had been no signs of forced entry or an intruder, and that husband and wife were the only ones home at the time of the shooting.

Referring to the length of the investigation, O’Carroll said, “Sometimes, complex cases truly do take to work,” and he added that it was important for investigators to take their time “to get the investigation right.”

