Woman injured after being hit by police car in Reston

H.J. Mai

July 14, 2019, 6:25 PM

A 42-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after she was struck by a police car in Reston, Virginia, early Sunday morning.

The collision happened at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Reston Parkway and Sunset Hills Road, Fairfax County police said.

The unidentified woman stepped into the roadway against a red crossing signal and was struck by the police cruiser, which was driving southbound on Reston Parkway, according to preliminary findings.

The woman was taken to a local area hospital to be treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. The officer involved in the collision remained uninjured.

While speed and alcohol are not believed to be a factor for the officer, police said the pedestrian may have been intoxicated.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

There have been 10 pedestrian fatalities, 85 injuries and 79 pedestrian-related crashes in Fairfax County so far this year, data from the county’s Traffic Division shows.

Below is a map of where the collision happened.

