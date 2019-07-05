Woman charged after leading police on high-speed chase with children in her car

A D.C. woman was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase with three children in her car in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Thursday.

Charlina McBride, 41, was driving west on Interstate 66 near the 53 mile marker at around 12:46 a.m. She was traveling at 82 mph in a 55 mph zone, Virginia State Police said.

An officer initiated a traffic stop but McBride sped away, according to police.

At one point during the chase, McBride did a U-turn in the emergency crossover near the rest area and continued east on I-66.

The chase came to a stop when police positioned themselves in front of the fleeing car, forcing McBride to stop in the eastbound lanes of I-66 near the 70 mile marker.

The three children — a 7-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 9-month-old — were uninjured, police said.

McBride was taken into custody without further incident. The children were placed with a family member.

McBride was charged with one felony count of eluding police, and for reckless driving and improper registration.

