Questions remain over death of young worker at Fairfax Co. construction site

Unanswered questions remain a day after a young worker was killed and a man was hurt at a McLean, Virginia, construction site, after they were trapped while working in a trench.

Fairfax County police said no foul play is suspected in the juvenile’s death, but they declined to identify the youth or disclose his age, citing Virginia juvenile victim law.

Along with police, the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Enforcement Division and the Labor Law Division are also investigating the fatality, according to Daniel Wells, Northern Virginia Region Safety Director at the Virginia Department of Labor.

Under Virginia Child Labor Laws occupations in excavation operations are listed as hazardous and barred to individuals under age 18. Other hazardous work listed and prohibited by those under 18 include mining and occupations involving explosives, logging or saw milling.

The Fairfax County Land Development Services said the site of the worker death was approved for a subdivision plan on January 15, 2019.

Eventually 27 individual homes are planned to go up on the property that is sandwiched between established neighborhoods.

The property owner is identified as Robert H. Digges and the developer is listed as Robert H. Digges Revocable Trust.

