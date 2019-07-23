A young person is dead and a man is in the hospital after a construction accident Tuesday in McLean, Virginia, police said.

The accident happened in the 1800 block of Solitaire Lane, Fairfax County police said. A “juvenile male” has died, but the man is hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Both were in a ditch at the time of the accident, police said. It not yet clear who ended up pulling the two out of the trench, Fairfax County police spokesman Sgt. James Curry said.

Detectives from the Police Department’s major crimes division responded, as did representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Curry said that any type of construction site of fatality would involve not just police but also OSHA. The investigation is ongoing, including into why a juvenile was at the construction site.

WTOP’s Madeleine Simon and Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

