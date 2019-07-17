Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. firefighter killed…

Fairfax Co. firefighter killed in Spotsylvania motorcycle crash

InsideNoVa.com

July 17, 2019, 9:43 AM

Fairfax firefighter Mica Bland. (Courtesy InsideNova)

A veteran Fairfax County firefighter was killed Tuesday morning in a motorcycle crash on Route 3 in Spotsylvania County.

Mica Bland, 42, was on his motorcycle and stopped at a light when a pickup struck him from behind.

Bland, who lived in Lousia County, was on his way to work at the time, Fairfax County Fire Chief John Butler said in an announcement to the department.

“He proudly served our community for over 14 years,” Butler wrote. “Please keep his family, friends, and shift members at FS20 C-Shift in your thoughts and prayers.”

