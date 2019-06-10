202
Police identify man who died crossing Inner Loop in Virginia

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP June 10, 2019 10:52 am 06/10/2019 10:52am
The Virginia man who died after being struck by a tractor trailer on the northbound lanes of I-495 over the weekend has been identified, state police said Monday.

Barrington Holt, 82, of Falls Church, was traveling north on the Inner Loop when he ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a concrete barrier and the guard rail.

He got out of his Honda Accord and tried to cross the northbound lanes of I-495 early Saturday morning.

That’s when Holt was struck by a northbound tractor trailer and died.

Below is a map of the area where Holt was struck:

Topics:
crash Fairfax County, VA News inner loop Local News Virginia News virginia state police
