Police identify man who died crossing Inner Loop in Virginia

The Virginia man who died after being struck by a tractor trailer on the northbound lanes of I-495 over the weekend has been identified, state police said Monday.

Barrington Holt, 82, of Falls Church, was traveling north on the Inner Loop when he ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a concrete barrier and the guard rail.

He got out of his Honda Accord and tried to cross the northbound lanes of I-495 early Saturday morning.

That’s when Holt was struck by a northbound tractor trailer and died.

Below is a map of the area where Holt was struck:

