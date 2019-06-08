Man struck, killed on Inner Loop in Virginia

A late night crash involving a pedestrian and two tractor trailers on the Capital Beltway's Inner Loop in Tysons, Virginia has turned fatal.

A man is dead after walking into northbound traffic on the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop in Dunn Loring, Virginia, early on Saturday.

He died after being struck by a tractor trailer on the Inner Loop past the Interstate 66 interchange, Virginia State Police confirm. A crash investigation led to an extended closure before dawn.

He had been driving northbound in a sedan after midnight Saturday, police said, when his vehicle ran off the side of the highway and struck a concrete barrier and guard rail. He left his car and ended up in the northbound lanes of I-495, crossing in front of a tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer made an unsuccessful effort to stop before hitting him, causing it to be rear-ended by a second tractor trailer, state police told WTOP.

The sedan’s driver died at the scene. There were no injuries in either of the vehicles involved.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances which led to the crash. The victim’s identity had not been released to the public as of Saturday morning.

