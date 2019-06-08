202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Man struck, killed on…

Man struck, killed on Inner Loop in Virginia

By Teddy Gelman June 8, 2019 9:35 am 06/08/2019 09:35am
42 Shares

A man is dead after walking into northbound traffic on the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop in Dunn Loring, Virginia, early on Saturday.

He died after being struck by a tractor trailer on the Inner Loop past the Interstate 66 interchange, Virginia State Police confirm. A crash investigation led to an extended closure before dawn.

He had been driving northbound in a sedan after midnight Saturday, police said, when his vehicle ran off the side of the highway and struck a concrete barrier and guard rail. He left his car and ended up in the northbound lanes of I-495, crossing in front of a tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer made an unsuccessful effort to stop before hitting him, causing it to be rear-ended by a second tractor trailer, state police told WTOP.

The sedan’s driver died at the scene. There were no injuries in either of the vehicles involved.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances which led to the crash. The victim’s identity had not been released to the public as of Saturday morning.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

Below is a map of the area:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
beltway Dunn Loring Fairfax County, VA News fatal crash inner loop interstate 66 Local News Transportation News tysons Virginia News Washington, DC Traffic
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Rolls-Royce Ghost rivals cost of DC-area home

Your commute could be an absolute dream, but you'd have to take house-caliber money and spend it on a set of wheels. See photos and video.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!