Body found in Reston, suspicious death investigation underway

Reports of gunshots in Reston, Virginia, led to the discovery of a man's body in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Fairfax County police said gunshots were reported near Hunter Woods Plaza around 2 a.m. and shortly after the body of a man was found.

Officers canvassed the surrounding neighborhoods throughout the morning. Police are treating the incident as a suspicious death investigation.

