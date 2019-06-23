Body found in Reston, suspicious death investigation underway

Reports of gunshots in Reston, Virginia, led to the discovery of a man's body in the early morning hours on Sunday.
Fairfax County police said gunshots were reported near Hunter Woods Plaza around 2 a.m. and shortly after the body of a man was found.
Officers canvassed the surrounding neighborhoods throughout the morning. Police are treating the incident as a suspicious death investigation.
