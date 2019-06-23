202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Body found in Reston,…

Body found in Reston, suspicious death investigation underway

By Zeke Hartner June 23, 2019 10:42 am 06/23/2019 10:42am
40 Shares
Fairax County police tweeted this image from the crime scene near Hunter Woods Plaza in Reston, Virginina, June 23, 2019. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department)

Reports of gunshots in Reston, Virginia, led to the discovery of a man’s body in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Fairfax County police said gunshots were reported near Hunter Woods Plaza around 2 a.m. and shortly after the body of a man was found.

Officers canvassed the surrounding neighborhoods throughout the morning. Police are treating the incident as a suspicious death investigation.

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime Fairfax County, VA News hunter woods plaza Local News reston shooting Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Where to see DC-area July 4 fireworks

When the fireworks start, everyone will surely stop and stare and be amazed. Here are some places to see them around the D.C. area.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!