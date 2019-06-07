202
Police: Body found in Fairfax Co. identified as juvenile

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim June 7, 2019 1:14 pm 06/07/2019 01:14pm
Police resumed their search Thursday, May 23, 2019 for a possible body in North Hill Park in Fairfax County, Virginia. (Courtesy Fairfax County police)

A little over two weeks after a body was found in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County, Virginia, police said they have identified the body and are investigating the death as a homicide.

The victim is being identified as a juvenile; more information on the victim will not be released due to Virginia law prohibiting police from “directly or indirectly identifying deceased juvenile victims of crime,” unless parental consent is given, Fairfax County police said Friday.

In this case, parental consent had not been obtained, police added.

The body was found the morning of May 23 in the wooded area of North Hill Park in what appeared to be, at the time, a freshly dug grave. County police Chief Ed Roessler said then, “There is a high probability that this incident is gang-related.”

Police did not include manner of death, but did say the chief medical examiner’s office confirmed the cause of death as homicide.

