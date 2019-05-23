Body found in Fairfax County park, police say

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have confirmed Thursday afternoon that a body was found in a park after a search that began Wednesday evening.

An investigative lead brought police to North Hill Park in the Hybla Valley area for a possible body in the woods. The search began Wednesday evening, but it wasn’t until efforts were resumed Thursday morning that the body was found.

Police said the body was found in what appeared to be a freshly dug grave in the park.

Though the body has not been identified yet and the cause of death is still under investigation, Fairfax County police Chief Ed Roessler said in a Thursday afternoon news conference, “There is a high probability that this incident is gang-related.”

Police believe it is an isolated incident. The North Hill Park area is still an active scene as evidence is still being collected, likely through Friday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes at (703) 246-7800.

