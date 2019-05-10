Va. man shoots home intruder who ends up being acquaintance

A Centreville man shot another man he thought was an intruder — only he wasn't.

A man in Centreville, Virginia, shot a man he believe was a home intruder Thursday, but it turns out the man was an acquaintance, reports NBC Washington.

Fairfax County police responded to the shooting at the 6000 block of Raina Drive shortly before 10:30 a.m. Police said a man shot someone who had entered his home, and the victim was taken to a hospital.

Officers are on scene investigating a shooting at the 6000 block of Raina Dr in Centreville. Preliminarily, a man shot someone who entered his home. Victim is being taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. There is no threat to public safety. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/TrFJicneo2 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 9, 2019

An emergency dispatcher said the victim was a 24-year-old man who was a friend of the homeowner’s daughter, reports WTOP news partner NBC Washington. The only people in the home at the time of the shooting were the homeowner and the victim.

The victim is expected to be OK and no charges have been filed.

