Police release sketch of person suspected of touching, grabbing women in Va.

Fairfax County police now think one young man is responsible for grabbing or touching two women using walking trails in the Centreville, Virginia, area last month, and they’ve released a composite sketch of the suspect.

The women were approached in separate incidents just hours apart on April 18.

Just before 3:30 p.m. that day, a woman was walking on a path along Braddock Road near Sully Station Drive when a man grabbed her from behind, touched her inappropriately and then fled.

Then, around 6:30 p.m., a second woman who was walking in E.C. Lawrence Park near a pond saw a man asking people for hugs. She told police that the man came up to her from behind and pressed his body against her. When she reacted to the unwanted touching, he ran away.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his late teens or early 20s, with short dark hair and glasses.

You can contact detective J. Farrell at (703) 814-7026 if you have any information about these cases. Or, you can submit a tip anonymously online, or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or texting “TIP187” plus the message to 274637.

