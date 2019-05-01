202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Woman grabbed, another touched…

Woman grabbed, another touched on Centreville-area trails

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP May 1, 2019 7:15 pm 05/01/2019 07:15pm
4 Shares

One woman was grabbed recently and a second woman got some unwanted contact hours later when both were walking in the Centreville area of Fairfax County, Virginia.

The first woman was grabbed from behind on a path along Braddock Road near Sully Station Drive just before 3:30 p.m. on April 18.

The attacker, she said, touched her inappropriately and then ran away.

The second woman was walking near a pond at E.C. Lawrence Park around 6:30 p.m. when she saw a young man asking people for hugs. She said that person approached her from behind, pressed his body against hers, and ran away when she reacted.

In both cases, the suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his late teens or early 20s, with short dark hair and glasses.

As police investigate and try to determine whether the incidents are related, they’re reminding people to take basic safety steps while out walking or running, which include:

  • Run, jog or walk in areas that are familiar to you.
  • If you are walking in an unfamiliar location, bring a friend along with you.
  • Tell someone where you’ll be.
  • Be aware of your surroundings.

Find a full list of safety tips from police here.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime Fairfax County, VA News fondler grabber Latest News Local News michelle basch toucher Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

May Entertainment Guide

April showers bring May flowers, but May brings fun events to town! It's time for your "Top of the Month" Entertainment Guide for May.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!