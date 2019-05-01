Woman grabbed, another touched on Centreville-area trails

As police investigate and try to determine whether the incidents are related, they're reminding people to take basic safety measures.

One woman was grabbed recently and a second woman got some unwanted contact hours later when both were walking in the Centreville area of Fairfax County, Virginia.

The first woman was grabbed from behind on a path along Braddock Road near Sully Station Drive just before 3:30 p.m. on April 18.

The attacker, she said, touched her inappropriately and then ran away.

The second woman was walking near a pond at E.C. Lawrence Park around 6:30 p.m. when she saw a young man asking people for hugs. She said that person approached her from behind, pressed his body against hers, and ran away when she reacted.

In both cases, the suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his late teens or early 20s, with short dark hair and glasses.

As police investigate and try to determine whether the incidents are related, they’re reminding people to take basic safety steps while out walking or running, which include:

Run, jog or walk in areas that are familiar to you.

If you are walking in an unfamiliar location, bring a friend along with you.

Tell someone where you’ll be.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Find a full list of safety tips from police here.

