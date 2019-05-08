202
Capital Bikeshare expanding to Falls Church

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith May 8, 2019 2:40 am 05/08/2019 02:40am
A rider picks out a bike at a Capital Bikeshare station in Washington, Wednesday, June 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)

Capital Bikeshare is expanding to Falls Church, Virginia, the seventh local jurisdiction to host the shared bikes and docking stations.

The city is adding 10 stations in all, including one next to State Theater.

There is already a docking station at the East Falls Church Metro station, and Fairfax County has additional expansion planned in the Tysons and Reston areas.

Bikeshare docks also dot Arlington and Alexandria in Virginia, Montgomery County and some areas of Prince George’s County in Maryland, and D.C.

The system is owned by the region’s transportation agencies, who contract out to a company owned by Lyft to operate the system.

The red bikes are $2 for a single ride up to 30 minutes, or free for trips up to 30 minutes for people with long-term memberships priced at $28 for 30 days or $85 per year.

If electric-assist bikes return to the system, Bikeshare plans to charge an additional per-ride fee for those trips. The pedal-assist bikes were pulled from systems across the country last month over concerns about unexpected sudden front braking.

