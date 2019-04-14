Capital Bikeshare electric bikes temporarily removed after brake issues

Capital Bikeshare said it received “a small number of reports from riders who experienced stronger than expected braking force on the front wheel,” and its decision to remove the bikes is mostly preventive.

Capital Bikeshare says it has temporarily removed its electric bikes from service as a precaution after reports of brakes that are excessively strong.

The electric bikes will be replaced temporarily with pedal bikes.

Capital Bikeshare has more than 4,300 bikes available at 500 stations across D.C., Northern Virginia and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.

