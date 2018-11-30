202.5
Home » Business & Finance » Lyft acquires Capital Bikeshare…

Lyft acquires Capital Bikeshare operator, unveils design for Lyft Bikes

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh November 30, 2018 4:10 am 11/30/2018 04:10am
8 Shares

As part of the acquisition, Lyft acquires Motivate's technology and corporate functions. Motivate's bike maintenance and servicing operations will remain a stand-alone business run by Motivate.

WASHINGTON — Ride hailing company Lyft, which recently jumped into the dockless electric scooter business in D.C., has completed its planned acquisition of Motivate, the company that operates the city’s long-established public docked bike operator Capital Bikeshare.

The deal was first announced in July.

Lyft also unveiled a first look at its own Lyft Bikes, which it says it will launch in a handful of new cities across the country starting next year. It did not say if or when Lyft-branded bikes would come to Washington.

New York-based Motivate also runs docked public bike sharing networks Citi Bike in New York, Ford GoBike in San Francisco, Divvy in Chicago, BlueBikes in Boston, BIKETOWN in Portland, CoGo in Columbus, Ohio, and Nice Ride in Minneapolis.

Related Stories

In New York, in an agreement with the city’s Department of Transportation, Lyft will invest $100 million in the city’s Bikeshare system plans to triple the fleet of Citi Bike bikes over the next five years.

No immediate plans to expand Washington’s Capital Bikeshare were announced.

“With this acquisition, we are poised to help take Bikeshare to the next level: adding thousands of bikes and stations in communities that haven’t had access to transportation; making Bikeshare membership more convenient and affordable than ever; and deploying new electric bikes, on a major scale,” Lyft said in a statement.

As part of the acquisition, Lyft acquires Motivate’s technology and corporate functions. Motivate’s bike maintenance and servicing operations will remain a stand-alone business run by Motivate.

As for the Lyft-branded bikes, it is unclear if they will be docked or dockless. “Lyft Bikes is still in its early stages, so there are no specifics to share,” a spokesperson told WTOP.

Lyft says its goal with bikes and scooters is to take one million cars off the road by the end of 2019.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Business & Finance capital bikeshare jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News lyft motivate Transportation News Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
20+ holiday happenings around DC area
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Holiday breakfast recipes
Today in History: Dec. 19
Science gifts for the stargazers in your life
Most notable quotes of 2018
Snowstorm south of DC
14 recipes for Christmas dinner
Capitol Christmas tree lighting
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Kennedy Center Honors
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Celebrity deaths
PHOTOS: National Christmas Tree lighting 2018
December Entertainment Guide
12 ways to eat veggies for breakfast
First lady unveils White House Christmas decorations
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
PHOTOS: 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
Election Day
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note