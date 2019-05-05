202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 5 Fairfax Co. teens…

5 Fairfax Co. teens face child porn charges over social media posts

By Rick Massimo May 10, 2019 3:46 pm 05/10/2019 03:46pm
12 Shares
FILE - This Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, file photo shows the Snapchat app. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Five Fairfax County, Virginia, teenage boys are facing felony charges after police found illicit images of teenage girls on a social media account.

Fairfax County police said in a statement Friday that two girls told their school administrator at Robinson Secondary School on Feb. 13 that they found nude pictures of themselves on an anonymous Snapchat account. That set off an investigation that ended in the arrest of the five boys, all from Fairfax, this week on a total of 10 felony charges — nine for possession of child pornography and one for unlawful filming.

Police said the victims who could be identified — not all of them can — attended West Springfield High School, Lake Braddock Secondary School, Robinson Secondary School and South County High School.

Two of the suspects attend Robinson Secondary School, two attend Lake Braddock Secondary School, and one attends W.T. Woodson High School.

Police said that anyone who receives unwanted sexual messages should call them at (703) 691-2131.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
child pornography crime fairfax county police fairfax county public schools Fairfax County, VA News Local News snapchat Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

Actress Doris Day has died at the age of 97, her foundation said. See photos from throughout her life and career.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!