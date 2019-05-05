5 Fairfax Co. teens face child porn charges over social media posts

Fairfax County police said the investigation began when two girls told their school administrator that they found nude pictures of themselves on an anonymous Snapchat account.

Five Fairfax County, Virginia, teenage boys are facing felony charges after police found illicit images of teenage girls on a social media account.

Fairfax County police said in a statement Friday that two girls told their school administrator at Robinson Secondary School on Feb. 13 that they found nude pictures of themselves on an anonymous Snapchat account. That set off an investigation that ended in the arrest of the five boys, all from Fairfax, this week on a total of 10 felony charges — nine for possession of child pornography and one for unlawful filming.

Police said the victims who could be identified — not all of them can — attended West Springfield High School, Lake Braddock Secondary School, Robinson Secondary School and South County High School.

Two of the suspects attend Robinson Secondary School, two attend Lake Braddock Secondary School, and one attends W.T. Woodson High School.

Police said that anyone who receives unwanted sexual messages should call them at (703) 691-2131.

