Fairfax teens under investigation for sharing nude images on Snapchat

Fairfax County major crimes detectives are investigating several teenagers and expect to file charges against them in an investigation into child pornography posted online.

WASHINGTON — Several teenagers are under investigation after Fairfax County police said they are behind a number of nude photos of other high school students.

Fairfax County major crimes detectives are investigating several teenagers and expect to file charges against them in an investigation into child pornography posted online, police Lt. John Lieb confirmed.

The detectives discovered several inappropriate nude images of teenagers being shared on the social media platform Snapchat, Lieb said.

Some victims in the posts have been identified, but there are nude images of several others who may not know they are victims, Lieb said.

The teens being investigated attend different high schools in the county, Lieb added.

In a letter to parents, South County High School principal Gary Morris acknowledged that some students who “engaged in inappropriate and possibly illegal social media activity” were from South County High School.

Though Fairfax County Public Schools is working with police, schools spokesman John Torre could not confirm which schools the students attend.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.