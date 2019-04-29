Unattended outdoor fireplace caused Centreville fire

A fire that destroyed a Centreville home, forcing a Virginia family of five to jump from second-floor windows early Sunday, was caused by an unattended chiminea outdoor fireplace.

An outdoor fireplace caused the fire on Bronze Post Court in Centreville, Virginia. (Courtesy Fairfax County Fire & Rescue)

The Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Department said the accidental fire caused an estimated $530,425 in damage at the home in the 15100 block of Bronze Post Court.

The smoke alarms went off and the two adults and three children suffered minor injuries after jumping from the home. No firefighters were injured.

One of the people from the two-story, single-family home tried to put out the fire with a garden hose before calling 911 just before 2 a.m.

The fire was knocked down by Fairfax County Fire around 3 a.m., but crews continued to spray water on hot spots for some time after.

The home was completely gutted by the fire.





