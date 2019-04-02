2-alarm Centreville fire displaces family of five

A family of five has been displaced after a fire engulfed their home in Centreville, Virginia on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

The 2nd-alarm blaze broke out just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 15100 block of Bronze Post Court in West Centreville, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

Images posted on social media by first responders showed the two-story home completely engulfed by flames, which started in the back of the house before quickly expanding across the whole structure.

Approx 2 AM this morning units were dispatched for a house fire in the 15100 block of Bronze Post Court in West Centreville. Home was fully involved in fire. Second Alarm requested. Family of 5 escaped prior to #FCFRD arrival. A few units on scene hitting hot spots. More later. pic.twitter.com/1nl6qB9zP5 — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) April 28, 2019

The fire was knocked down by Fairfax County Fire around 3 a.m., though crews continued to spray water on hot spots for some time after.

All five family members were found standing in the driveway upon arrival, police said. They were transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

