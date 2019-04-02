202
2-alarm Centreville fire displaces family of five

By Alicia Abelson April 28, 2019 8:34 am 04/28/2019 08:34am
A family of five has been displaced after a fire engulfed their home in Centreville, Virginia on Sunday morning.

The 2nd-alarm blaze broke out just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 15100 block of Bronze Post Court in West Centreville, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

Images posted on social media by first responders showed the two-story home completely engulfed by flames, which started in the back of the house before quickly expanding across the whole structure.

The fire was knocked down by Fairfax County Fire around 3 a.m., though crews continued to spray water on hot spots for some time after.

All five family members were found standing in the driveway upon arrival, police said. They were transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Topics:
centreville fairfax county fire and rescue Fairfax County, VA News fire Local News Virginia
