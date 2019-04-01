Transformer fire leads to evacuations at Bailey’s Crossroads high-rise

The fire is at 3705 S. George Mason Drive, which is close to Va. 7.

The fire is at 3705 S. George Mason Drive, which is close to Va. 7.

Fairfax County firefighters are on the scene of a transformer fire in Bailey’s Crossroads that has led to evacuations at a 26-story high-rise.

The fire broke out at about 10 a.m. outside a building in the 3700 block of South George Mason Drive, which is close to Va. Route 7.

The fire started around 10 a.m; Asst. Chief Joe Knerr said via Twitter that there was no fire in the building, but that smoke had migrated into the high-rise, including some of the units.

They sent out a second alarm for help with evacuating people and clearing the smoke. Residents are being sheltered at a neighboring building.

The power to the building has been turned off, and Dominion Power is on the scene assessing the damage to their transformer; Knerr said it wasn’t known yet how long the building would be without power.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.