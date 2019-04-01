Transformer fire leads to evacuations at Bailey’s Crossroads high-rise

The fire is at 3705 S. George Mason Drive, which is close to Va. 7.
Fairfax County firefighters are on the scene of a transformer fire in Bailey’s Crossroads that has led to evacuations at a 26-story high-rise.
The fire broke out at about 10 a.m. outside a building in the 3700 block of South George Mason Drive, which is close to Va. Route 7.
The fire started around 10 a.m; Asst. Chief Joe Knerr said via Twitter that there was no fire in the building, but that smoke had migrated into the high-rise, including some of the units.
They sent out a second alarm for help with evacuating people and clearing the smoke. Residents are being sheltered at a neighboring building.
The power to the building has been turned off, and Dominion Power is on the scene assessing the damage to their transformer; Knerr said it wasn’t known yet how long the building would be without power.
