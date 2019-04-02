202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » At least 1,000 displaced…

At least 1,000 displaced as Fairfax Co. transformer fire leaves high-rise in the dark

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews April 2, 2019 12:06 pm 04/02/2019 12:06pm
6 Shares

A transformer fire in a Fairfax County, Virginia high-rise condominium on Monday caused extensive damage to the building's electrical system, displacing some 1,000 residents.

Residents at a Fairfax County, Virginia, high-rise condominium were displaced Monday night after a transformer fire outside the building caused extensive damage to the building’s electrical system.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said there were about 1,000 people in the building when the two-alarm blaze began in a transformer vault at about 10 a.m. Monday. outside the 26-story Bailey’s Crossroads complex late Monday morning.

Everyone was evacuated, and residents were encouraged to find housing elsewhere for the night. Individual units were left without power, heat or running water while temperatures were predicted to be near freezing into Tuesday morning.

Investigators have determined that the fire was accidental, the fire department said in a statement Tuesday morning — hot metal ignited some plastic wiring harnesses insulation. There was no structural damage to the building; one person was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and no firefighters were hurt, the department said.

Damage to two transformers totaled about $44,500.

Fire officials allowed residents to retrieve belongings from inside the building. Fairfax County’s emergency management, health department and family services, along with the Red Cross, were on the scene assisting displaced residents.

Video and photos on social media showed thick smoke billowing up the southern-facing half of the building in the 3700 block of South George Mason Drive, near Virginia Route 7, around 10 a.m. Monday.

Related Stories

While fire did not spread to the building itself, smoke migrated into apartment units, the agency said.

The incident was upgraded to two alarms so additional personnel could be brought in to assist with evacuation and smoke removal, including resources from Arlington and Alexandria, Fairfax County fire Asst. Chief Joe Knerr said Monday.

Knerr said Dominion Energy crews were developing a plan to restore electrical service.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
alejandro alvarez Bailey's Crossroads condominium Fairfax County, VA News fire Local News Virginia
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
Today in History: April 3
Celebrity birthdays March 31 - April 6
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Robert E. Lee's home for sale
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
What to buy in March
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600