Fairfax Co. police ID man found dead on Arlington Boulevard

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim March 13, 2019 6:18 pm 03/13/2019 06:18pm
The body was discovered between a gas station and a shopping strip on Route 50 and Patrick Henry Drive. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

Police have identified the man who was found dead near a busy intersection in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, Virginia, earlier this week.

Gilberto Mendez, 49, was found dead Tuesday morning in the 6100 block of Arlington Boulevard; police said he was found in an alley near the intersection to Patrick Henry Drive.

Earlier, police said the man appeared to be homeless, but in a news release Wednesday, they said Mendez did have a residence in the Falls Church area.

Police added that Mendez had injuries that “could be consistent with a fall,” but they are still waiting for an official ruling on cause and manner of death from the chief medical examiner’s office.

Detectives are still investigating Mendez’s death.

