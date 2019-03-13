Fairfax Co. police ID man found dead on Arlington Boulevard

Police have identified the man who was found dead near a busy intersection in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, Virginia, earlier this week.

Police have identified the man who was found dead near a busy intersection in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, Virginia, earlier this week.

Gilberto Mendez, 49, was found dead Tuesday morning in the 6100 block of Arlington Boulevard; police said he was found in an alley near the intersection to Patrick Henry Drive.

Earlier, police said the man appeared to be homeless, but in a news release Wednesday, they said Mendez did have a residence in the Falls Church area.

Police added that Mendez had injuries that “could be consistent with a fall,” but they are still waiting for an official ruling on cause and manner of death from the chief medical examiner’s office.

Detectives are still investigating Mendez’s death.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.