202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Man found dead on…

Man found dead on Arlington Blvd. in Fairfax Co.

By Reem Nadeem March 12, 2019 12:36 pm 03/12/2019 12:36pm
16 Shares
The body was discovered between a gas station and a shopping strip on Route 50 and Patrick Henry Drive. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found near a busy intersection in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Tuesday.

At around 7:20 a.m., police responded to a call for a body found in the 6100 block of Arlington Boulevard — Route 50 — just off Patrick Henry Drive, behind a Exxon gas station, next to a strip mall.

“Someone who was in the area, visiting one of the local shops, had noticed a person laying on the scene,” said 2nd Lt. Steve Wallace, head of the Fairfax County Police Department homicide squad.

When EMTs arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives are hopeful a person or camera witnessed what happened to the man, in the normally busy area.

“We are going through the whole shopping center, canvassing to see what kind of surveillance (video) they do have,” Wallace said.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of the man’s injuries as well as his identity. He is believed to be Hispanic.

Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report from Fairfax County, Virginia.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Arlington blvd Arlington Boulevard body found crime fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News Local News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Heartbroken New Zealanders mourn mass shooting

Some mourners hugged their neighbors, while others stood in solemn silence at sites in the city center, not far from the two mosques where Muslims gathered for Friday prayers were mowed down by a racist gunman.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!