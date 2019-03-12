Man found dead on Arlington Blvd. in Fairfax Co.

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death after the man's body was found near a busy intersection in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Tuesday.

At around 7:20 a.m., police responded to a call for a body found in the 6100 block of Arlington Boulevard — Route 50 — just off Patrick Henry Drive, behind a Exxon gas station, next to a strip mall.

“Someone who was in the area, visiting one of the local shops, had noticed a person laying on the scene,” said 2nd Lt. Steve Wallace, head of the Fairfax County Police Department homicide squad.

When EMTs arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives are hopeful a person or camera witnessed what happened to the man, in the normally busy area.

“We are going through the whole shopping center, canvassing to see what kind of surveillance (video) they do have,” Wallace said.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of the man’s injuries as well as his identity. He is believed to be Hispanic.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report from Fairfax County, Virginia.

