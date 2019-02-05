Mixed-use residential complex planned for downtown McLean

A group is meeting and planning out strategies to handle increased growth in downtown McLean — but in the meantime, some of that transformation is already underway. A 44-unit mixed-use residential building was approved in October.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, TysonsReporter.com, and republished with permission.

A group is meeting and planning out strategies to handle increased growth in downtown McLean — but in the meantime, some of that transformation is already underway.

A new building at 6707 Old Dominion Drive was approved by the Board of Supervisors in October. The building is planned to replace a surface parking lot behind the current retail properties with a 44-unit mixed-use residential building.

During the planning process, some nearby McLean residents expressed concerns that the site could have a detrimental impact on local parking and traffic. Today, the property is a frequently crowded parking lot behind a retail complex on Old Dominion Drive.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY | Like this article? Read more by subscribing to TysonsReporter.com’s newsletter today.

The building will have 112 parking spaces for existing uses, replacing those taken by the new development, at surface lots to the south and west of the new building.

The plans show four levels of parking structure with 173 spaces located under six floors of residential units. The staff report indicates that the occupants of the 44 new condominium units are unlikely to have a substantial impact on nearby streets.

Because the development contains less than 50 units, none are required to serve as affordable housing, though a contribution to the county’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund is included in the development plans as a condition of approval.

According to the application:

“The benefits of a residential/office/commercial mix of uses has been proven many-fold in the County. This property, located adjacent to what is considered the “South Village” area will hopefully serve to catalyze other redevelopment efforts within the [downtown area].”

TysonsReporter.com is a WTOP news partner. Subscribe to TysonsReporter.com’s newsletter today.

© 2019 TysonsReporter.com